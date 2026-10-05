Local & Community
Car crash damages two Palm Springs Businesses; pedestrian safety urged
A car crash damaged two businesses along South Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, but officials say no one was seriously injured.
Palm Springs police told NBC Palm Springs the crash was an accident. PSPD says the driver’s foot slipped off the brake pedal and accidentally hit the gas, causing the vehicle to accelerate onto the sidewalk.
The car struck the glass storefronts of Gallivant and Bill’s Pizza before hitting a pillar that stopped the vehicle.
A local restaurant manager witnessed the crash and described the incident as "devastating".
Although no serious injuries were reported, police are reminding pedestrians that sidewalks do not always provide complete protection from vehicles during accidents like this.
Palm Springs Police urge pedestrians to remain vigilant, pay attention to their surroundings and never assume drivers will always see them or follow every traffic rule.
Both Gallivant and Bill’s Pizza remain open and operating following the crash.
Community members and local businesses have also stepped up to support the businesses. A neighboring store, The Best Books, started a GoFundMe campaign to help support the business. That campaign has surpassed its $5,000 goal, raising more than $5,300.
The bookstore owner, Paul Carr says the response highlights the importance of local support for small businesses when unexpected incidents cause damage or disruption.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
October 5, 2026
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After a car drove through a walkway, damaging Bill’s Pizza, the restaurant appears to have begun repairs and is still open the following day. The neighboring store, Gallivant was also damaged and is closed until Monday. The store has a gofundme page opened for them by a neighboring bookstore to support the cost of the damages. NBC Palm Springs is following the effects of this accident and what this means to the Palm Springs community. #billspizza #palmsprings #continuingcoverage #localnews #coachellavalley
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