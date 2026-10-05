Free Wellness Festival Coming to Palm Springs This Weekend

A free family event focused on kindness, wellness and community connection is coming to Palm Springs this weekend.

Buddha Bullying will host its fourth annual Kick Bullying to the Curb Wellness Festival Saturday at Palm Springs Power Stadium.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m., with a celebrity kickball game scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will feature members of the NBC Palm Springs team.

The festival will also recognize students from James Workman Middle School who participated in the Teens Off Your Screens program, which encourages healthier screen habits and more real-world connection.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to help young people feel connected, supported and safe.

Admission to the festival is free.