Local & Community
Palm Desert Expands Efforts to Keep Graffiti Off Streets
Keeping a city clean takes constant work, and in Palm Desert, a dedicated graffiti abatement team is working behind the scenes to keep the community looking its best.
The city’s graffiti cleanup program has been operating for more than 20 years. The team responds to nearly 500 graffiti reports each month, often removing vandalism before the start of the day.
Crews prioritize areas that are more likely to be impacted and use specialized equipment and color-matching techniques to make repairs blend in with existing surfaces.
The city says the program is also becoming more proactive. Crews are now looking for graffiti and other problem areas even when they have not received a work order.
Officials say the goal is to address graffiti as quickly as possible before it becomes a bigger issue.
Residents who spot graffiti can report it through the city’s Palm Desert InTouch mobile app. The city says the sooner graffiti is reported, the sooner crews can remove it.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 5, 2026
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