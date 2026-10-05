Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Reopens After Annual Maintenance

It’s a day many tourists — and plenty of Coachella Valley locals — have been waiting for. The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is back open after a month-long closure for its annual preventative maintenance.

NBC Palm Springs was there as the first tram car returned to service, ready to take passengers from the Valley Station up to the scenic forests of Mount San Jacinto.

The tram rises to an elevation of 8,516 feet, and temperatures at the top can be 30 to 40 degrees cooler than in the valley.

The journey also takes passengers through five distinct climatic zones, from the Sonoran Desert to an alpine environment. Along the way, visitors can watch the vegetation and wildlife change as the elevation increases.

For some regular visitors, the tram’s reopening is more than just a seasonal attraction.

One frequent visitor says he hikes about four miles a day at the top and has been feeding two ravens there for nine years.

“I hate it when it closes. It’s like missing my family,” he said.

The approximately 10-minute ride takes passengers aboard the world’s largest rotating tram cars, offering views of the Coachella Valley during the trip.

Weekday service begins at 10 a.m., with earlier service at 8 a.m. on Saturdays.

For schedules and ticket information, visit pstramway.com.