Palm Springs Memorial Motorcycle Ride Honors Fallen Officers

The Palm Springs Police Officers Association will hold its annual Memorial Motorcycle Ride and Rally this Saturday, Oct. 10.

Riders will travel along a 14-mile, police-escorted route through Palm Springs before gathering for a memorial ceremony and rally near Museum Way.

The event honors Palm Springs officers Gil Vega and Lesley Zerebny, who were killed in the line of duty in 2016 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The event will also recognize other fallen officers from across the Coachella Valley and Riverside County.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the families of fallen officers and the Palm Springs Memorial Foundation.