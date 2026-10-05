Riverside County Voters Begin Receiving November Election Ballots

More than 1 million ballots are now heading to Riverside County voters as the November 2026 election approaches.

With Election Day less than a month away, voters are at different stages of the decision-making process. Some say they already know how they plan to vote, while others are still considering the issues and candidates on their ballots.

Vote-by-mail remains the most common way Riverside County voters cast their ballots. In 2024, roughly 83% of ballots cast in the county were returned by mail.

How voters return their ballots has also become part of a larger national conversation about confidence in elections.

According to recent polling cited in the report, 58% of registered voters said they were confident in the mail-in voting system, down from 71% in 2024.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta addressed concerns about voting by mail, pointing to recent court action involving the Trump administration and the federal government's role in mail voting.

Bonta said California challenged the administration in court and ultimately prevailed at the U.S. Supreme Court. He described the decision as a victory for democracy and an affirmation of the rule of law.

Once voters receive their ballot, California's Where's My Ballot system allows them to track its progress. Voters can sign up to receive text, email or voice notifications when their ballot is received and counted.

With ballots now arriving, voters have several options for reviewing their choices and returning their ballots before Election Day.