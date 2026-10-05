Southern California Heat Wave Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures as Wildfires Burn Across Region

It's October, but it doesn't feel much like fall across parts of Southern California.

A heat wave continued over the weekend, bringing triple-digit temperatures to some areas and making fall activities feel more like the middle of summer.

For residents, the unusual October heat has been a surprise.

"It's hard to get prepared for 107 any day of the year, much less October," one resident said.

Heat alerts are expected to remain in effect for the coasts and valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Thursday night.

According to the National Weather Service, at least three locations broke their daily high-temperature records, with additional records potentially falling as the heat continues.

The extreme heat is also creating additional challenges for firefighters battling wildfires across the region.

The Bouquet Fire started Saturday in the Angeles National Forest and spread rapidly, reaching roughly 1,000 acres within hours. The fire prompted mandatory evacuations and road closures and brought a large response from firefighters.

As of Sunday night, Cal Fire said the fire was nearly 50% contained.

The cause of the Bouquet Fire was not immediately known, although forest officials said investigators believe it may have been human-caused.

In neighboring Nevada, another wildfire known as the Bullfire is also believed by officials to have been human-caused.

The fire began Friday and had burned more than 1,500 acres as of Sunday afternoon. Officials said it was about 40% contained.

With temperatures remaining unusually high for October and multiple wildfires burning, residents across the region are being urged to remain prepared as the heat wave continues.