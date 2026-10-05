Spirit Halloween Reveals Top Costume Trends for 2026

Spirit Halloween has released its top costume trends for the 2026 Halloween season, with pop culture playing a major role in this year's picks.

Leading the trends are sporty looks inspired by the Prime Video series Off Campus, including Ally's party jumpsuit, Hannah's bunny costume and Graham's hockey uniform.

Toy Story favorites Woody, Buzz and Jessie are also expected to be popular choices this Halloween.

Other top trends include costumes inspired by K-pop Demon Hunters, superheroes, and Greek mythology, including gods and warriors.

And for those looking for a little country flair, Dolly Parton could also be a popular Halloween choice this year.

With movies, television and music continuing to influence Halloween fashion, Spirit Halloween says pop culture is once again shaping what people will be wearing when October 31 arrives.