Bicyclist killed in Monday night crash on East Palm Canyon Drive

A bicyclist died after being hit by a car on East Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of East Palm Canyon Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators say a driver heading east hit the bicyclist, who died from their injuries. At this time, the identity of the cyclist has not been released, as police are working to notify the victim’s family.

The police department says the driver stayed at the scene and has been cooperating in the investigation. So far, investigators say there is no sign the driver was impaired, though what led up to the crash remains unknown at this time.

The Palm Springs Police Department is still reviewing evidence and is asking anyone who saw the crash or has footage to call them at 760-327-1441.



