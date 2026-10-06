Hollywood Icon Eva Marie Saint Dies at 102

A Hollywood icon has died.

Eva Marie Saint, the Oscar-winning actress known for “On the Waterfront” and Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest,” has died at 102. She died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family, according to her publicist.

Saint won an Academy Award for her role as Edie Doyle in the 1954 classic “On the Waterfront,” her film debut. She later starred opposite Cary Grant in “North by Northwest,” one of Hitchcock’s most celebrated films.

Her career also extended to television. Saint won an Emmy for the 1990 miniseries “People Like Us” and continued working in film and television for decades.

Saint was also a familiar face in Palm Springs, where she and her husband, television and film director Jeffrey Hayden, spent time over the years.

She had another connection to the Coachella Valley through Bob Hope. Saint starred with Hope in “That Certain Feeling,” which premiered at Palm Springs’ historic Plaza Theatre in 1956.

Saint’s career spanned more than six decades, leaving behind a legacy that included some of Hollywood’s most memorable films.

She was 102 years old.