Local & Community
Indio Police Host Annual National Night Out Community Event
The Indio Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out Tuesday, bringing residents together to celebrate community safety and strengthen connections between law enforcement and the community.
The event featured DJs, local vendors, food and community organizations at Center Stage in Indio. The gathering gave residents an opportunity to meet with police officers and learn more about organizations serving the Coachella Valley.
Among the participating organizations was Angel View, a nonprofit that serves children and adults with disabilities throughout Riverside County.
“We’re a nonprofit that serves children and adults with disabilities,” said Ariana with Angel View.
The organization operates 14 thrift stores across the Coachella Valley, with proceeds supporting its outreach programs, including services focused on children with disabilities.
Angel View said families can learn more about its programs through the organization.
The event also came as the Coachella Valley experienced extreme heat. Temperatures had topped 100 degrees earlier in the day, with an extreme heat warning in effect for the area through Wednesday.
Despite the heat, residents continued to gather for the community event as temperatures began to cool Tuesday evening.
National Night Out is held annually across the country as an opportunity for communities and law enforcement agencies to come together and promote neighborhood safety and community partnerships.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 6, 2026
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