New Federal Import Rules Could Raise Costs for Americans Ordering Prescription Medications From Overseas

Millions of Americans who rely on prescription medications from outside the United States could soon face changes to how those medications are shipped into the country.

A new federal policy from U.S. Customs and Border Protection has an October 22 compliance date that will bring additional requirements for certain international mail shipments. The changes follow the suspension of the long-standing duty-free de minimis exemption for qualifying low-value imports.

Previously, shipments valued at $800 or less could qualify for the de minimis exemption. Under the new rules, that exemption has been suspended, meaning qualifying imports can now be subject to duties, taxes and fees.

For Americans who order prescription medications from foreign pharmacies, pharmacists say the changes could create additional costs and complications.

Desert Oasis pharmacist Lindsey Valenzuela says the price of prescription medications is already a major concern for many patients, particularly those taking multiple medications or relying on expensive brand-name drugs.

Valenzuela says patients who have difficulty accessing expensive medications could feel the impact if the cost of importing those medications increases.

While the exact impact on individual prescriptions will depend on the medication, country of origin and applicable duties, federal officials have also established separate tariffs affecting certain imported patented pharmaceuticals. Those pharmaceutical tariffs do not apply universally, and some categories of specialty medications are eligible for zero-tariff treatment under specific conditions.

The October 22 changes are particularly significant for international mail shipments because new entry procedures will apply to certain packages entering the United States through the postal system.

Pharmacy and industry groups have warned that the new requirements could make it more difficult for some foreign pharmacies to continue shipping prescription medications directly to American patients.

For people who currently receive medication from outside the country, Valenzuela recommends speaking with a health-care professional as soon as possible about potential lower-cost alternatives or other ways to obtain their prescriptions.

With the October 22 compliance date approaching, patients should talk with their doctor or pharmacist before making any changes to their medications.