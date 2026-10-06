Oktoberfest Returns to Idyllwild, Bringing German Culture and Economic Boost

Oktoberfest is returning to Idyllwild this weekend, bringing a taste of German culture to the mountain community.

The annual fall celebration features German beer, food, games and live music, giving visitors a chance to enjoy the festivities while exploring the mountain town.

Organizer Arne Hancock says the event also provides an important boost to the local economy by bringing visitors who stay in area hotels and other accommodations and spend money at local businesses.

“It brings revenue,” Hancock said. “People want to stay for the weekend.”

This year’s Oktoberfest is set for October 10 at the Rustic Theatre’s back lot.

Organizers say the event is about more than food and entertainment. It’s also an opportunity to bring the community together and support the local businesses that help make Idyllwild a popular destination.

For residents and visitors alike, Oktoberfest has become a favorite fall tradition in the mountain community.