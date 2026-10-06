Palm Desert Chamber Celebrates Latino-Owned Businesses With “Corazón Latino” Mixer

The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing Latino-owned businesses together for a celebration of culture, community and entrepreneurship.

The chamber’s second annual Corazón Latino mixer is taking place Thursday, Oct. 8, as Hispanic Heritage Month approaches its October 15 conclusion.

The event will highlight Latino-owned businesses throughout the Coachella Valley and allow local business owners to connect with the community.

Four restaurants and six additional vendors are expected to participate, offering food samples and other experiences.

The celebration will also feature live mariachi music, ballet folklórico and a DJ.

Organizers say the event is open to everyone and is designed to showcase the culture and contributions of Latino business owners in Palm Desert.

The chamber held its first Corazón Latino event last year and says it is excited to bring the celebration back for another year.

The event will serve as a festive way to wrap up Hispanic Heritage Month while bringing local businesses and the community together.