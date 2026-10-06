Palm Springs Performer Stephen Molinaro Wins Best in Drag Show in Los Angeles

A local Palm Springs performer is celebrating a major victory after taking home the crown at the annual Best in Drag Show in Los Angeles.

Stephen Molinaro won the competition Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre, with his performance earning a standing ovation and helping him take the top prize.

Molinaro was joined on NBC Palm Springs by local performer Luis Camacho, a weekly contributor to ¡Muy Caliente! and the choreographer for the Best in Drag Show.

Molinaro’s winning character was inspired by his New Jersey roots and Italian heritage, portraying an Italian from New Jersey.

The annual event is a fundraiser benefiting APLA Health, an organization providing health care and support services. This year’s event raised nearly $500,000.

Many of the performers and people working behind the scenes donate their time and talent to the event.

For Molinaro, the performance was the culmination of years of creativity and preparation — and this year, it earned him the crown.