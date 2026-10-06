Riverside County DA, Chris Hansen Endorse Superior Court Candidate Michelle Paradise

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin and investigative journalist Chris Hansen are throwing their support behind Michelle Paradise in the race for Riverside County Superior Court judge.

Paradise will face Andrea Garcia in the November 2026 election.

Hansen spoke at an event in Riverside, where he explained his support for Paradise and highlighted her work prosecuting cases involving the exploitation of children.

“I saw Michelle Paradise's commitment to prosecuting those who seek to exploit our children, and it has always impressed me,” Hansen said.

Hansen also encouraged voters to carefully research candidates in judicial races.

Garcia is a deputy public defender in San Bernardino County and previously served as Riverside County's first in-house immigration specialist, focusing on advocacy for people facing deportation.

The two candidates will appear on the November 3, 2026, ballot.

NBC Palm Springs will continue coverage of the 2026 midterm election as part of Decision 2026.