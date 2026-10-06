Two Fatal Crashes Reported in Coachella Valley, One in Indio and One in Palm Springs

Two people were killed in separate crashes across the Coachella Valley overnight, one in Indio and another in Palm Springs.

In Indio, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says deputies spotted a wanted silver Mazda near Park Street and Miles Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over and drove away. Deputies later lost sight of the vehicle on Monroe Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, around 9:40 p.m., the Mazda was traveling the wrong way on Monroe Street near the off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 10 when it crashed head-on into a vehicle leaving the freeway.

The Mazda caught fire, and its 42-year-old driver from Cherry Valley died at the scene.

Two women from Indio who were in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

In Palm Springs, a bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle on East Palm Canyon Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the driver was traveling east when the vehicle hit the bicyclist. The bicyclist died from their injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police say there is currently no indication the driver was impaired.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video from the area is asked to contact the Palm Springs Police Department.