Local & Community
20th Annual Paint El Paseo Pink Walk Set for Saturday
The 20th annual Paint El Paseo Pink Walk is just days away, with thousands of Coachella Valley residents expected to take part this Saturday.
The walk begins at 7:30 a.m. and raises money for the Desert Cancer Foundation, supporting cancer research and helping local residents battling cancer.
Registered participants can pick up their event T-shirts at Hotel El Paseo beginning today through Friday. The Paint El Paseo team will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
People who have not yet registered can also sign up in person while picking up their shirts.
For local cancer survivors, the event is about more than raising money. It is also an opportunity for people affected by cancer to come together and support one another.
Organizers are reminding participants that T-shirts will not be handed out on the day of the event, so registered walkers should pick them up before Saturday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2026
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