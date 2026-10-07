Big Rig Crash Causes Major Delays on Westbound I-10 Near Dillon Road

Drivers heading west on Interstate 10 near Dillon Road faced major delays Wednesday morning after a big rig overturned.

The California Highway Patrol says a semi-truck hauling concrete blew a tire and flipped onto its roof shortly after 9:30 a.m. near Spotlight 29 Casino.

Concrete spilled across the westbound lanes, forcing officers to temporarily close the freeway while Caltrans crews worked to clear the roadway.

Cal Fire also responded to contain a diesel spill.

Traffic is now moving through the side lanes next to the freeway, but significant delays are expected to continue.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A heavy-duty tow truck was being brought in to remove the overturned rig. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and allow extra time for their commute.