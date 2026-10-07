Four Local Journalists to Be Inducted Into Coachella Valley Media Hall of Fame

Four longtime Coachella Valley journalists will be inducted into the Coachella Valley Media Hall of Fame next year.

The Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation announced the 2027 honorees, including NBC Palm Springs anchor Thalia Hayden, who has been with the station since 2012.

Also being inducted are Joan Berman, the first female editor of The Desert Sun and a founding editor of USA Today; Hector Felix Sr., founder of El Informador del Valle; and Brad Fuhrer, founder of Gay Desert Guide.

The induction luncheon is scheduled for January 25 at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas in Rancho Mirage.

Investigative journalist and author Carl Bernstein will deliver the keynote address during the event.

The Hall of Fame recognizes journalists who have made significant contributions to news and media in the Coachella Valley.