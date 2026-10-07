Free Community Event in Indio to Focus on Empowering Young Adults

A free community event aimed at empowering young adults and families is coming to Indio next week.

Raising the Future will take place October 17 at the Riverside County Office of Education Indio Conference Center.

The family-friendly event will feature workshops focused on leadership, career development and wellness, along with more than $10,000 in scholarships and giveaways.

Attendees can also enjoy live music, food and access to local community resources.

Keynote speakers include film and television producer Scott Budnick and youth resilience advocate Victor Rios.

Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez will also speak about justice reform and local empowerment.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spanish-language translation and ASL services will be available.