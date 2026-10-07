Local & Community
Free Scam Awareness Resources Available for Coachella Valley Seniors
As scams targeting seniors continue to impact communities across the country, a local organization is offering free resources to help Coachella Valley seniors stay protected.
Custom Care Solutions CEO Mandy Calvano says scams involving phone calls, emails, romance and friendships are common among seniors.
Calvano says nearly one in five of the company's clients has experienced some type of scam.
After seeing the impact firsthand, the family-owned company began offering free online resources focused on scam awareness and prevention.
The website includes five educational modules covering topics such as phone scams, email phishing and friendship and relationship scams. Users can take the modules and test their own awareness of common scam tactics.
The organization is also working with Alzheimer's Coachella Valley, which provides seminars to help seniors and caregivers recognize warning signs and protect personal information.
Officials say some seniors who have been victimized are reluctant to report scams, particularly when scammers use threats or intimidation.
The free resources are available for seniors, caregivers and family members at cvcaregivers.com.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2026
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