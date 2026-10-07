Gen Z Turns Secondhand Clothing Into a Lucrative Full-Time Business

For some Gen Z entrepreneurs, secondhand clothing has become much more than a side hustle.

Young resellers are turning vintage and used clothing into full-time businesses, with some making thousands of dollars a week.

Evan, one of the UK's early full-time vintage resellers, started selling clothes at age 15. By 16, he says he was generating his first $10,000 months.

His success has helped him afford major purchases, including a Porsche Cayman, luxury watches and tens of thousands of dollars in travel.

Evan sells primarily through Vinted, a European platform for buying and reselling clothing. He says he lists 30 to 40 items every day and focuses on maintaining enough inventory to keep sales moving.

Some of his biggest profits come from finding inexpensive items and reselling them at a significant markup. He says caps purchased for about a pound each can sell for five or six pounds.

Evan is part of a growing group of Gen Z entrepreneurs building businesses around resale. Vinted has also expanded into the U.S. market, where the company sees an opportunity to bring secondhand fashion to an even larger audience.

For young entrepreneurs, reselling offers a way to turn a passion for fashion into a business — and potentially a full-time career.