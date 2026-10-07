Indio City Council to Consider Extending Data Center Moratorium Through 2027

INDIO (CNS) - The Indio City Council will consider tonight a final one-

year extension of its moratorium on new data center development applications.



The City Council unanimously approved an urgency ordinance June 3

imposing a 45-day citywide moratorium on data center development applications.

City staff subsequently identified concerns involving data centers' water

consumption, electrical demand, greenhouse gas emissions, noise and air

quality.



Council members extended the moratorium for 90 days in July, and it is

set to expire Oct. 16.



The second and final extension would apply to the ``establishment,

expansion or intensification of data centers and other similar high-intensity

computing uses,'' according to city officials.



The additional time would allow city staff to draft permanent

amendments to the city's general plan, unified development code, zoning

regulations, development standards and other applicable regulations, according

to a staff report.



If approved, the moratorium would remain in effect through Oct. 16,

2027. Its adoption would require a four-fifths vote of the City Council.



The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday at 100 Civic

Center Drive.