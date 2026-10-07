Local & Community
Indio City Council to Consider Extending Data Center Moratorium Through 2027
INDIO (CNS) - The Indio City Council will consider tonight a final one-
year extension of its moratorium on new data center development applications.
The City Council unanimously approved an urgency ordinance June 3
imposing a 45-day citywide moratorium on data center development applications.
City staff subsequently identified concerns involving data centers' water
consumption, electrical demand, greenhouse gas emissions, noise and air
quality.
Council members extended the moratorium for 90 days in July, and it is
set to expire Oct. 16.
The second and final extension would apply to the ``establishment,
expansion or intensification of data centers and other similar high-intensity
computing uses,'' according to city officials.
The additional time would allow city staff to draft permanent
amendments to the city's general plan, unified development code, zoning
regulations, development standards and other applicable regulations, according
to a staff report.
If approved, the moratorium would remain in effect through Oct. 16,
2027. Its adoption would require a four-fifths vote of the City Council.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday at 100 Civic
Center Drive.
By: City News Service
October 7, 2026
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