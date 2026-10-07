Local & Community
Palm Desert City Council to Consider Adopting AI Policy for City Work
PALM DESERT (CNS) - The Palm Desert City Council will consider
adopting a proposed artificial intelligence policy citywide, governing how AI
can be used in city work during a council meeting later this week.
The proposed policy would allow routine uses of city-approved AI tools
to assist city employees only, including interns, volunteers, elected and
appointed officials, with city work.
Artificial intelligence is defined as a ``machine-based system that
uses machine learning or other computational techniques to infer patterns from
data or other inputs and generate outputs, including content, predictions,
recommendations, classifications, estimates or actions,'' according to a staff
report.
Officials said a key feature of the proposed policy is a risk-based
approach, with the use of AI classified as low, moderate or high-risk based on
capabilities, access and potential impact. Moderate or high-risk, which
involves accessing sensitive or restricted city information, independently
communicating or taking action without prior human approval, and taking an
autonomous action that creates a legal or financial commitment for the city,
will require approval from the Department Director or City Manager, according
to a staff report.
In March 2026, the city established an artificial intelligence officer
position, who will administer the policy and AI's governance and risk
classification program.
A requirement from the policy includes employees will be prohibited to
use AI to ``falsify or fabricate a city record or communication, falsely
attribute to a real person or the city a statement or action not made not taken
by that person or the city, or circumvent city security controls, access
restrictions, or requires approvals.''
If approved, the policy would take effect immediately.
Thursday's meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at 73-510 Fred Waring Drive.
By: City News Service
October 7, 2026
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