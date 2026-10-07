Palm Desert City Council to Consider Adopting AI Policy for City Work

PALM DESERT (CNS) - The Palm Desert City Council will consider

adopting a proposed artificial intelligence policy citywide, governing how AI

can be used in city work during a council meeting later this week.



The proposed policy would allow routine uses of city-approved AI tools

to assist city employees only, including interns, volunteers, elected and

appointed officials, with city work.



Artificial intelligence is defined as a ``machine-based system that

uses machine learning or other computational techniques to infer patterns from

data or other inputs and generate outputs, including content, predictions,

recommendations, classifications, estimates or actions,'' according to a staff

report.



Officials said a key feature of the proposed policy is a risk-based

approach, with the use of AI classified as low, moderate or high-risk based on

capabilities, access and potential impact. Moderate or high-risk, which

involves accessing sensitive or restricted city information, independently

communicating or taking action without prior human approval, and taking an

autonomous action that creates a legal or financial commitment for the city,

will require approval from the Department Director or City Manager, according

to a staff report.



In March 2026, the city established an artificial intelligence officer

position, who will administer the policy and AI's governance and risk

classification program.



A requirement from the policy includes employees will be prohibited to

use AI to ``falsify or fabricate a city record or communication, falsely

attribute to a real person or the city a statement or action not made not taken

by that person or the city, or circumvent city security controls, access

restrictions, or requires approvals.''



If approved, the policy would take effect immediately.



Thursday's meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at 73-510 Fred Waring Drive.