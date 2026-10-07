Local & Community
Palm Springs Unified Schools Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Students across Palm Springs Unified School District are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with events and activities highlighting history, culture and community.
At Palm Springs High School, students took part in a Hispanic Heritage Extravaganza featuring performances celebrating Hispanic culture.
Students say having opportunities to celebrate their heritage and see their culture represented at school can make a meaningful difference.
Palm Springs High School Principal Dr. Anthony Rice says the district wants students to feel comfortable celebrating their culture and sharing it with others.
Schools throughout the district are marking the month in different ways, including cultural events, classroom lessons and activities focused on Hispanic history and traditions.
At Raymond Cree Middle School, Assistant Principal Jody Diaz says representation gives students an opportunity to learn about themselves and take pride in their heritage.
Cree Middle School will host its “One Cree, Many Stories” event October 22 at 5:30 p.m. The celebration will recognize Hispanic Heritage Month, Native American Heritage Month, Military Appreciation Month and Pride Month together.
Students involved in the celebrations say the goal is not only to recognize Hispanic culture, but to create a more inclusive community where everyone’s culture and traditions can be celebrated.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
What do you think is really going on here? Drop your thoughts below 👇 #therogginreport #coachella #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
During the 2025-2026 school year, PEN America reported there were nearly 12,000 book bans in public schools nationwide, the largest number of book bans in a single year since the group started tracking numbers in 2021.
Delta Airlines overhauled its frequent flyer program in 2024. CNN’s Randi Kaye asks Delta CEO Ed Bastian if the airline has made it more difficult for flyers to earn status and if any further changes to the loyalty program are on the horizon.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Favorite Festival?
‘The Hayden’ is back @babysmarche !! John Hayden himself took a trip to the Indian Wells staple for lunch and to chat with @chefjustinsnyder on how it became the most popular item on the menu! #TheHayden
🛑A bike ride ended in tragedy Monday night in Palm Springs. A bicyclist died after being struck by a car around 8:30 PM on E. Palm Canyon Dr. The driver stayed at the scene and police say there’s no indication of foul play or impairment. ❓Saw the crash or have video from the area? Call Palm Springs police at (760) 327–1441.
Social Time: Jerry sings the end! 🎶🎵
CALIFORNIA IS AGING FAST... BUT WHERE WILL THE WORKFORCE LIVE? #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #agingpopulation #nbcpalmsprings
119 jobs on the line and DRD’s General Manager won’t answer questions … Drop a comment 👇: Would you vote YES or NO on giving a district more money if they refuse to answer transparency questions? #therogginreport #drd #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
Help us choose the next NBC Palm Springs Fan of the Week! Vote for Video 1, 2, 3 or 4. The fan with the most votes will win a pair of tickets to next week’s Coachella Valley Firebirds game! Voting ends Thursday. Who’s your pick?