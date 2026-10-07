Palm Springs Unified Schools Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Students across Palm Springs Unified School District are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with events and activities highlighting history, culture and community.

At Palm Springs High School, students took part in a Hispanic Heritage Extravaganza featuring performances celebrating Hispanic culture.

Students say having opportunities to celebrate their heritage and see their culture represented at school can make a meaningful difference.

Palm Springs High School Principal Dr. Anthony Rice says the district wants students to feel comfortable celebrating their culture and sharing it with others.

Schools throughout the district are marking the month in different ways, including cultural events, classroom lessons and activities focused on Hispanic history and traditions.

At Raymond Cree Middle School, Assistant Principal Jody Diaz says representation gives students an opportunity to learn about themselves and take pride in their heritage.

Cree Middle School will host its “One Cree, Many Stories” event October 22 at 5:30 p.m. The celebration will recognize Hispanic Heritage Month, Native American Heritage Month, Military Appreciation Month and Pride Month together.

Students involved in the celebrations say the goal is not only to recognize Hispanic culture, but to create a more inclusive community where everyone’s culture and traditions can be celebrated.