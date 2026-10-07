Palm Springs Unified Schools Join International Walk to School Day

Fifteen Palm Springs Unified School District schools joined students around the world for International Walk to School Day.

Students, parents, teachers and community leaders walked to school to promote safer routes for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Local walks were held across Palm Springs, Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs, with some beginning as early as 6:45 a.m.

Schools included Rio Vista Elementary, Della S. Lindley, Bella Vista, Cabot Yerxa, Cathedral City Elementary, Cielo Vista Charter, Julius Corsini, Two Bunch Palms, Bubbling Wells, James Workman Middle School, Raymond Cree Middle School, Vista del Monte Elementary, Sunny Sands Elementary, Landau Elementary and Desert Springs Middle School.

The event was sponsored by the Riverside County Safe Routes to School program.

Organizers say the annual event also highlights the importance of physical activity, pedestrian safety and reducing traffic while building stronger connections between schools, families and the community.

Students across the United States joined participants in 40 countries for the annual event.