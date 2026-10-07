Riverside County Ballot Drop-Off Locations Open Ahead of November Election

Ballot drop-off locations are now open across the Coachella Valley ahead of the November 3 general election.

Riverside County has sent approximately 1.4 million vote-by-mail ballots to registered voters. Voters can return their ballots through the U.S. Postal Service, at an official ballot drop-off location or at any vote center in the county. Riverside County

During the 2024 general election, Riverside County recorded nearly 800,000 vote-by-mail ballots, compared with about 159,000 ballots cast at voting locations. That means roughly 83% of ballots were cast by mail. California Secretary of State

Recent polling cited by NBC Palm Springs found that 58% of registered voters said they were confident in the mail-in voting system, down from 71% in 2024. Still, some Coachella Valley voters say they trust the system but prefer physically dropping off their ballots.

There are 19 ballot drop-off locations listed across the Coachella Valley for this election, including locations in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Indio, La Quinta, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, Rancho Mirage and Thousand Palms.

The county says ballot drop-off locations provide a secure way to return ballots without postage. Completed ballots can also be dropped off at any Riverside County vote center before 8 p.m. on Election Day. Riverside County

For the complete list of locations and hours, voters can visit the Riverside County Registrar of Voters website.