Local & Community
Brian Grazer and Ron Howard to Receive Palm Springs Honors
Academy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer and filmmaker Ron Howard are being honored by the Palm Springs International Film Society.
The longtime creative partners will receive the Harold Matzner Distinguished Achievement Award, recognizing their decades of work in the film industry and their philanthropic efforts.
Grazer and Howard founded Imagine Entertainment in 1986. Their work together includes films and television projects such as Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon, Parenthood and Arrested Development.
The Society also announced filmmaker Karina Lomelin Ripper as the recipient of the Harold Matzner Impact Award.
The award includes a $25,000 finishing grant for her 13-minute short film, Silver Blankets, which follows two Mexican sisters who are transported to an immigrant child detention center.
Ripper plans to use the film to support community screenings and discussions focused on child immigration and mixed-status families.
All three honorees will attend the Palm Springs Honors event Oct. 19 at Soho House West Hollywood.
They will also be recognized during the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 7, 2027.
Photo Courtesy: Sage Grazer/Dan Prakopcyk, Variety.com.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 8, 2026
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