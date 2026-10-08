Local & Community
Corazón Latino Event Celebrates Latino-Owned Businesses in Palm Desert
Latino-owned businesses took center stage at a Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce event celebrating the people and businesses helping shape the Coachella Valley.
The Corazón Latino event featured mariachi music, food, drinks and opportunities for local businesses to connect. Organizers said more than 100 businesses were invited to take part.
Carmelita, who represented the Chamber of Commerce at the event, said the turnout and support exceeded expectations.
“The Palm Desert Chamber and everybody involved just went out of their way to make it special, to make it happen, and we're having so much fun,” she said.
She also highlighted the importance of Latino-owned businesses to the region's economy and community.
“We are the Coachella Valley. We keep it together,” Carmelita said, pointing to the role local business owners play in industries ranging from golf courses to restaurants.
She added that the people working in those businesses help make the desert a special place, particularly during the busy season.
The event offered an opportunity to recognize those contributions while bringing members of the local business community together in a festive atmosphere.
Corazón Latino continued into the evening, with organizers encouraging residents to stop by and enjoy the food, entertainment and community connections.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 8, 2026
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