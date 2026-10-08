Desert Hot Springs Suspends Partnership With Washington Dog Rescue

Desert Hot Springs is suspending its partnership with a Washington-based dog rescue following an animal cruelty investigation involving nearly 30 dogs, according to the city.

The city said it was informed of serious allegations of animal abuse and neglect involving Pity Project PNW, a nonprofit organization focused on animal rescue and rehabilitation.

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, detectives responded to a home in Washington on Monday after receiving a report of possible animal cruelty.

Authorities said they found numerous dogs in extremely poor condition, living in unsanitary surroundings without apparent access to adequate food or water. The animals were also reportedly underweight and suffering from injuries.

All of the dogs were removed from the property and have received medical treatment, according to the information provided.

The investigation has prompted Desert Hot Springs to suspend its partnership with the organization while the allegations are addressed.

The city said it is cooperating with law enforcement and plans to review and strengthen its protocols for partnerships with animal rescue organizations in the future.

The allegations remain part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation. No further details about potential charges or the status of the investigation were provided in the information released by the city.

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