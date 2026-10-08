Highway 62 Open Studio Art Tours Celebrate 25 Years With 227 Artists

The Highway 62 Open Studio Art Tours are celebrating 25 years of showcasing the High Desert’s artistic community, with 227 artists opening their studios to the public across the Morongo Basin.

On The Conversation, director John discussed the event’s growth from a small gathering of fewer than 20 artists to this year’s 25th anniversary celebration, featuring 141 studios.

John, who is directing the event for the third time, has also participated as an artist for 10 years. He said the tour has grown into the largest open studio art event of its kind in Southern California.

The participating artists represent approximately 28 different mediums, including painting, photography, ceramics, sculpture and assemblage, as well as more unusual forms of artistic expression.

John is among the artists showcasing a distinctive medium. He creates artwork using nails, with individual pieces incorporating anywhere from 500 to 60,000 nails. He describes his technique as nail pointillism, with larger pieces taking approximately three months to complete.

The free event takes place during the first three weekends of October, with studios open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most artists participate all three weekends, although some are available for only two.

Visitors can plan their visits using the event’s free printed catalog, available at eight locations in the low desert, or access the catalog online and use the event’s app to navigate participating studios.

Organizers encourage visitors to plan ahead, as the studios are spread throughout the communities surrounding Joshua Tree National Park. With hundreds of artists, a variety of artistic mediums and artwork available at different price points, the tours offer visitors an opportunity to meet artists and experience the High Desert’s creative community firsthand.

For more information, visit the official Highway 62 Open Studio Art Tours website.