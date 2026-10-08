Local & Community
Meet Skippy: Fluffy Pet of the Week Pup and His Siblings Ready for New Homes
This week's Pet of the Week is Skippy, a playful puppy from Animal Samaritans who is ready to find his forever home.
Valerie Katz with Animal Samaritans brought Skippy by the NBC Palm Springs studio, where he showed off plenty of puppy energy. Skippy is one of three siblings found in a cardboard box on the east end of the Coachella Valley. A good Samaritan helped the puppies, and they eventually made it to Animal Samaritans' Safe Haven Shelter, where all three have already been spayed or neutered and are ready for adoption.
Skippy is the fluffiest of the bunch. His brother Banjo looks a lot like him but has a smoother coat, while his sister Pippin has more of a terrier look and a short, smooth coat. The shelter ran a DNA test on the litter and is still waiting for results.
Katz says Skippy is a great fit for someone looking for an active, playful dog or a new walking buddy. Like any puppy, he loves to nibble, so she recommends anyone adopting a puppy make sure they have time for training, including potty training, and plenty of toys on hand so the teething goes toward the toys instead of fingers and furniture.
All three puppies will be at Wrestling is 4 the Dogs this Saturday, Oct. 10, at Oscar's Palm Springs. The charity event is hosted by Roxy from HBO's GLOW series and features wrestlers, live performances by April Diamond and Ricky Rebel, and a runway of adoptable dogs looking for homes. Proceeds benefit the animals at Animal Samaritans' Safe Haven Shelter.
Doors open at 2 p.m., with wrestling beginning around 3 p.m. Oscar's is located at 125 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs, and tickets start at $39.95.
By: Harrison Bluto
October 8, 2026
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