Ron Howard and Brian Grazer to Receive Top Honor at Palm Springs Film Awards

Academy Award-winning filmmakers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer will receive a major honor at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, recognizing their more than four decades of collaboration in Hollywood.

The longtime creative partners will receive the Harold Matzner Distinguished Achievement Award from the Palm Springs International Film Society. Their film credits include “A Beautiful Mind,” “Apollo 13” and “Cinderella Man.”

Howard and Grazer have worked together for more than 40 years, building a partnership behind several acclaimed films.

Director Karina Lomelin-Ripper will also be recognized at the ceremony. She will receive the Harold Matzner Impact Award for her short film, “Silver Blankets.”

The Palm Springs International Film Awards are scheduled for January 7, bringing filmmakers and industry figures to the Coachella Valley for the annual celebration of achievement in cinema.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.