Local & Community
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Receives Award for Senior Outreach Program
PALM DESERT (CNS) - The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert
has received an award from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for its senior
outreach program, it was announced Wednesday.
The facility, located at 47900 Portola Avenue was awarded the 2026
Angela Peterson Excellence in Diversity Award for its program, which expands
access to conservation education to elder individuals, officials said.
The diversity award recognizes AZA-accredited institutions that
demonstrate leadership and help transform the zoo or aquarium into a more
diverse, equitable, accessible and inclusive organization.
Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums
congratulated the Living Desert for the recognition, saying in part, ``This
award recognizes the best of the best in the global aquarium and zoo community.
The work being done at the Living Desert further strengthens the impact of our
entire community and is something Palm Desert can be proud of.''
The senior outreach program features the Living Desert partnering with
living communities, memory care facilities or senior community
organizations throughout the region to provide older adults, who might
experience challenges visiting the facility, opportunities to learn about
conservation.
``Our senior outreach program was built on the belief that
conservation education should be accessible to everyone regardless of mobility
or circumstance. By bringing engaging conservations education directly to older
adults throughout the Coachella Valley, we've been able to foster connection,
curiosity and lifelong learning. It's incredibly rewarding to see this work
inspiring other institutions to expand access and reach new audiences in their
own communities,'' Dr. Anna Young, vice president of learning and impact at the
Living Desert, said in a statement.
By: City News Service
October 8, 2026
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