The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Receives Award for Senior Outreach Program

PALM DESERT (CNS) - The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert

has received an award from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for its senior

outreach program, it was announced Wednesday.



The facility, located at 47900 Portola Avenue was awarded the 2026

Angela Peterson Excellence in Diversity Award for its program, which expands

access to conservation education to elder individuals, officials said.



The diversity award recognizes AZA-accredited institutions that

demonstrate leadership and help transform the zoo or aquarium into a more

diverse, equitable, accessible and inclusive organization.



Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums

congratulated the Living Desert for the recognition, saying in part, ``This

award recognizes the best of the best in the global aquarium and zoo community.

The work being done at the Living Desert further strengthens the impact of our

entire community and is something Palm Desert can be proud of.''



The senior outreach program features the Living Desert partnering with

living communities, memory care facilities or senior community

organizations throughout the region to provide older adults, who might

experience challenges visiting the facility, opportunities to learn about

conservation.



``Our senior outreach program was built on the belief that

conservation education should be accessible to everyone regardless of mobility

or circumstance. By bringing engaging conservations education directly to older

adults throughout the Coachella Valley, we've been able to foster connection,

curiosity and lifelong learning. It's incredibly rewarding to see this work

inspiring other institutions to expand access and reach new audiences in their

own communities,'' Dr. Anna Young, vice president of learning and impact at the

Living Desert, said in a statement.