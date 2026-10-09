COD Alumni Share Insights on Local News Careers With Students

College of the Desert brought local media professionals together on its Palm Desert campus for a panel discussion focused on careers in the news industry.

The event featured three COD alumni currently working in local media, including NBC Palm Springs' 4:30 and 5 p.m. news producer, Holly Hinman. Panelists shared their personal experiences, discussed challenges they encountered throughout their careers and offered advice to students interested in entering the media industry. The discussion was followed by a question-and-answer session.

The event was designed to inspire students in media by connecting them with professionals who once sat in the same classrooms and faced similar career decisions.

The panel also highlighted how rapidly the news industry continues to change across broadcast, print and digital platforms, while emphasizing that opportunities remain available for aspiring journalists throughout the Coachella Valley.

As COD alumni, the panelists shared how their education helped launch their careers and encouraged students to explore the different paths available in local media.

The event was free and open to the community, providing an opportunity for students, aspiring journalists and residents to connect with local media professionals.

The discussion is part of the College of the Desert Media Spotlight series, spearheaded by professor and longtime local journalist Laurilie Jackson. The series introduces students to professionals working in film, television, radio and digital design, helping them learn about potential career paths and gain insight from people working in the industry.