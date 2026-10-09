Committee Plans `Listening Sessions' to Consider Changes at Sheriff's Office

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A Board of Supervisors committee created to consider

residents' concerns and requests for changes at the Riverside County

Sheriff's Department will convene multiple community meetings to hear from the

public beginning next week.



``The purpose of these `listening sessions' is to hear directly from

the people we serve," Board Chair Karen Spiegel said. ``Community input is

essential as we explore oversight options and evaluate what approaches may best

support transparency, accountability and public trust in Riverside County."



Spiegel and Supervisor Jose Medina represent the board on the Ad-Hoc

Committee to Evaluate Oversight Options for the Sheriff's Department, which was

formed by unanimous vote in July.



``Meaningful public engagement is a critical part of good

governance,'' Medina said. ``We encourage residents to take part in this

process and share their perspectives as we work toward recommendations that

reflect the needs and values of Riverside County communities.''



The committee will seek to address whether there's a need for stronger

oversight of the sheriff's department, by way of an inspector general or

other authority, and what legal, financial and operational considerations come

into play if a higher level of independent oversight is implemented.



The department has long been a focal point of controversy, going back

several administrations, mostly stemming from lawsuits tied to alleged

excessive use of force tactics or deputy-involved shootings.



Under Sheriff Chad Bianco, complaints have increased, though most

condemnations of the sheriff's policies in recent years have evolved from in-

custody deaths. The majority of those deaths have been drug-related.



The county's 19-member civil Grand Jury determined in June that

additional oversight and system-wide reforms are warranted and would benefit

residents.



Bianco has regularly disputed allegations that sheriff's tactics and

policies are deficient, arguing that criticisms frequently emanate from anti-

law enforcement activists.



A bill signed last week by the governor, Senate Bill 1379, will

require the most significant reform to the sheriff's agency in decades by

mandating division of sheriff and coroner operations. By the start of the next

fiscal year, the board will have to establish the Office of Medical Examiner,

which will be entirely independent of the sheriff's department.



The listening sessions are planned on the following dates and locations:



-- Oct. 13, 6 p.m., County Administrative Center, first floor board

room, 4080 Lemon St., Riverside;



-- Oct. 22, 6 p.m., Coachella Valley Water District, Robbins

Administrative Building, 75515 Hovley Lane, Palm Desert; and



-- Oct. 26, 6 p.m., online at

https://www.youtube.com/live/QY76h4d56HE, or for Spanish speakers at

https://www.youtube.com/live/MPcf7i6qzmQ.



Those who intend to address the committee were requested to fill out

speaker cards in advance at https://rivcocob.org/form/request-to-speak-adhoc-

oversight.



Comments may also be submitted to the committee in writing, without

appearing in person. Details are also available at the preceding link.



The committee will return to the full board with a report on its

findings at the end of January.

