DAP Health Announces Masquerade Theme for 2027 Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards

DAP Health is giving its annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards a new look, announcing that the 2027 gala will feature a masquerade theme designed to bring a fresh experience to one of the Coachella Valley’s major fundraising events.

The 33rd annual event, known as The Chase, is scheduled for Saturday, February 20, 2027, at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Presented by Desert Care Network, the gala will invite guests to embrace creative formal attire and incorporate masks into their outfits.

“Think Venetian masquerade meets ‘Bridgerton’ meets Broadway’s ‘The Phantom of the Opera,’” said Kevin Bass, longtime gala chair and DAP Health board member.

Organizers say the new theme draws inspiration from Steve Chase, the internationally recognized interior designer and philanthropist whose generosity helped support DAP Health in its early years. The event’s theme, “Come adorned. Leave transformed,” reflects the organization’s goal of creating an immersive evening while raising funds for its health care mission.

The gala will retain familiar elements, including a cocktail reception, silent auction, gourmet dinner, community honorees and a live fundraising appeal. This year’s entertainment approach will move away from a single headline performer, with acts appearing throughout the venue and music spanning classical interpretations of contemporary songs and other styles. The evening will conclude with a live DJ and dance party.

The event remains an important source of support for DAP Health. Over the past three years, The Chase has generated more than $2 million in net revenue for the organization, averaging nearly $700,000 annually.

Funds help support DAP Health’s work to expand access to health care and support services. The nonprofit provides HIV prevention services, including free sexually transmitted infection treatment and medication to prevent new HIV infections. The organization also plans to open an LGBTQ+ health clinic in Oceanside in spring 2027.

DAP Health says changes to public programs and insurance coverage have left more than 6,000 of its patients without health insurance this year. The organization continues providing care to newly uninsured patients for $25 per visit or less and is helping patients navigate coverage options and enrollment.

The nonprofit is also planning to open a women’s health center at DAP Health Sunrise in Palm Springs in 2027, expanding access to preventive screenings, reproductive health care and other services.

Additional details about the 2027 gala, including performers and honorees, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

More information is available at the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards website

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