Local & Community
DAP Health Announces Masquerade Theme for 2027 Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards
DAP Health is giving its annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards a new look, announcing that the 2027 gala will feature a masquerade theme designed to bring a fresh experience to one of the Coachella Valley’s major fundraising events.
The 33rd annual event, known as The Chase, is scheduled for Saturday, February 20, 2027, at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Presented by Desert Care Network, the gala will invite guests to embrace creative formal attire and incorporate masks into their outfits.
“Think Venetian masquerade meets ‘Bridgerton’ meets Broadway’s ‘The Phantom of the Opera,’” said Kevin Bass, longtime gala chair and DAP Health board member.
Organizers say the new theme draws inspiration from Steve Chase, the internationally recognized interior designer and philanthropist whose generosity helped support DAP Health in its early years. The event’s theme, “Come adorned. Leave transformed,” reflects the organization’s goal of creating an immersive evening while raising funds for its health care mission.
The gala will retain familiar elements, including a cocktail reception, silent auction, gourmet dinner, community honorees and a live fundraising appeal. This year’s entertainment approach will move away from a single headline performer, with acts appearing throughout the venue and music spanning classical interpretations of contemporary songs and other styles. The evening will conclude with a live DJ and dance party.
The event remains an important source of support for DAP Health. Over the past three years, The Chase has generated more than $2 million in net revenue for the organization, averaging nearly $700,000 annually.
Funds help support DAP Health’s work to expand access to health care and support services. The nonprofit provides HIV prevention services, including free sexually transmitted infection treatment and medication to prevent new HIV infections. The organization also plans to open an LGBTQ+ health clinic in Oceanside in spring 2027.
DAP Health says changes to public programs and insurance coverage have left more than 6,000 of its patients without health insurance this year. The organization continues providing care to newly uninsured patients for $25 per visit or less and is helping patients navigate coverage options and enrollment.
The nonprofit is also planning to open a women’s health center at DAP Health Sunrise in Palm Springs in 2027, expanding access to preventive screenings, reproductive health care and other services.
Additional details about the 2027 gala, including performers and honorees, are expected to be announced in the coming months.
More information is available at the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards website
.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
🐕 Desert Hot Springs is cutting ties with a dog rescue in Washington state after an animal cruelty investigation involving nearly 30 dogs. The city suspended its partnership with Pittie Project PNW yesterday. Detectives were called to the property on Monday where they found dogs injured, underweight and living in filthy conditions without enough food or water. Investigators discovered that the property's owner, 38-year-old Ashley Georgia, was solely responsible for their care. All of the dogs were removed and are now getting medical attention.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
What do you think is really going on here? Drop your thoughts below 👇 #therogginreport #coachella #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
During the 2025-2026 school year, PEN America reported there were nearly 12,000 book bans in public schools nationwide, the largest number of book bans in a single year since the group started tracking numbers in 2021.
Delta Airlines overhauled its frequent flyer program in 2024. CNN’s Randi Kaye asks Delta CEO Ed Bastian if the airline has made it more difficult for flyers to earn status and if any further changes to the loyalty program are on the horizon.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Favorite Festival?
‘The Hayden’ is back @babysmarche !! John Hayden himself took a trip to the Indian Wells staple for lunch and to chat with @chefjustinsnyder on how it became the most popular item on the menu! #TheHayden
🛑A bike ride ended in tragedy Monday night in Palm Springs. A bicyclist died after being struck by a car around 8:30 PM on E. Palm Canyon Dr. The driver stayed at the scene and police say there’s no indication of foul play or impairment. ❓Saw the crash or have video from the area? Call Palm Springs police at (760) 327–1441.
Social Time: Jerry sings the end! 🎶🎵
CALIFORNIA IS AGING FAST... BUT WHERE WILL THE WORKFORCE LIVE? #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #agingpopulation #nbcpalmsprings