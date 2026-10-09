Desert Hot Springs Cuts Ties With Washington Dog Rescue After Animal Cruelty Investigation

Desert Hot Springs has suspended its partnership with a Washington state dog rescue following an animal cruelty investigation involving nearly 30 dogs.

The city ended its partnership with Pittie Project PNW after authorities reported finding dogs in distress at a property in Whatcom County, Washington.

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, detectives were called to the property Monday and found dogs that were injured, underweight and living in filthy conditions without food or water.

Investigators determined that the property's owner, 38-year-old Ashley Georgia, was solely responsible for the animals' care.

All of the dogs were removed from the property and are receiving medical attention.

Georgia has been charged with 30 counts of first-degree animal cruelty, according to published reports.

The investigation prompted Desert Hot Springs to suspend its relationship with the rescue organization.