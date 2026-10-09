Meet Scooby: A Mall Trip, a Pup Cup, and a Dog Ready to Go Home

It’s Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Scooby, a two-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since September. With the heat finally easing up, Jen took him out for a proper outing at the mall.

Scooby did great in the car, walked nicely on leash as they made their way around, and was friendly with everyone they came across. Then came the pup cup. He took a moment to think it over, but eventually decided it was worth it.

If you’re interested in adopting Scooby, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1935384.

To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.



