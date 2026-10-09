Palm Desert City Council Approves New AI Policy for City Employees

Palm Desert city employees will follow a new artificial intelligence policy after the City Council unanimously approved the measure Thursday.

The policy establishes three levels of risk for AI use: low, moderate and high, depending on how the technology is being used.

Low-risk activities, such as drafting documents, will be permitted using city-approved AI tools.

Higher-risk uses, including AI-assisted recommendations, will require approval from both a department director and the city manager.

The policy also establishes transparency requirements for AI systems that communicate directly with the public on behalf of the city. Those systems must identify themselves as artificial intelligence and provide a way for residents to contact a city employee.

The policy creates guidelines for how city staff can use AI while establishing additional oversight for applications that could affect decisions or interactions with the public.