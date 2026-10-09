Palm Springs Asks Residents Whether Voters Should Elect The Mayor

Palm Springs residents have a chance to weigh in virtually on whether voters should directly elect the city’s mayor. The city launched the Palm Springs Mayoral Position Community Survey on Thursday, asking community members how they think the mayor should be selected and how the position should be structured.

Right now, Palm Springs city council members take turns serving as mayor. The debate over switching to a directly elected mayor has been building for months, with a group called Citizens for an Elected Mayor pushing the city to study how more than 20 California cities run with both district council seats and a mayor elected citywide.

The city says the survey responses will give council members a clearer picture of what residents want before any decisions are made. The survey is available in English and Spanish at EngagePalmSprings.com.

Councilmembers Grace Garner and Ron deHarte, who make up the small council group studying the issue, said community input is key to understanding how residents feel about the future of the position.

“We encourage everyone in our community to take a few minutes to complete the survey and make their voice heard,” they said in a joint statement.

Residents who would rather share their thoughts in person still have two chances. A District 3 town hall is set for Thursday, October 15, at Aloe Palm Canyon and a District 4 town hall follows on Monday, October 19, in the Palm Springs High School cafeteria. Both meetings run from 6 to 8 p.m., and the city says all residents are welcome at either one regardless of which district they live in.

The city has not said when the survey closes or when council members plan to discuss the results. You can take the survey here.



