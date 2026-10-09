Local & Community
Palm Springs Police Memorial Motorcycle Ride Honors Fallen Officers Vega and Zarebny
The Palm Springs Police Officers Association will hold its annual memorial motorcycle ride and rally Saturday to honor two officers killed in the line of duty in 2016.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Palm Springs Motorsports, with riders traveling a 14-mile, police-escorted route through the area. A memorial ceremony and rally will follow near Museum Way in Palm Springs.
The event honors Palm Springs police officers Gil Vega and Leslie Zerebny, who were killed in October 2016 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Proceeds from the ride and rally will support the officers’ families and the Palm Springs Memorial Foundation.
The annual event brings the community together to remember the officers’ service and sacrifice.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2026
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