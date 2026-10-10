Cathedral City Unveils ‘Rooted in Hope’ Mural Celebrating Dream Homes Neighborhood

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Cathedral City residents came together Saturday to celebrate the history of the Dream Homes neighborhood with the unveiling of a new community mural at Esperanza Park.

The mural, titled Rooted in Hope, was created by Coachella Valley artist Autumn Martino. The design was selected by residents through a community vote, and neighbors also had the opportunity to help paint the artwork.

Martino said the mural's theme, “Esperanza Rising,” reflects the meaning of esperanza, the Spanish word for hope. The artwork was designed to represent hope, resilience and the strength that comes from working together as a community.

“I wanted it to show hope, resilience, and how things come together when you focus on community and how everyone can be part of a team,” Martino said.

The collaborative process made the project especially meaningful, she said. Residents joined a community painting event to help paint the background and add flowers, making the finished mural a shared accomplishment.

“Instead of me painting the mural, we all painted the mural,” Martino said.

The unveiling celebration also featured free food, drinks and entertainment for residents and families. Children had opportunities to create their own artwork, while face painting and a photo booth provided additional activities in front of the new mural.

The project celebrates the Dream Homes neighborhood's history while highlighting the importance of community participation and bringing residents together through public art.

With Rooted in Hope, residents have a new landmark at Esperanza Park that reflects the neighborhood's shared identity, creativity and resilience.