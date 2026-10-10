Local & Community
Flight Fridays: The Corsair Fighter-Bomber at the Palm Springs Air Museum
This week on Flight Fridays, Mark Mester visits the Palm Springs Air Museum to explore the Chance Vought Corsair, a legendary fighter-bomber known for its distinctive design and role in World War II.
The Corsair’s signature bent wings helped accommodate its large propeller while allowing the aircraft to operate from aircraft carriers. Designed before the United States entered World War II, the plane was capable of flying faster than 400 miles per hour.
The Corsair became one of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile aircraft, serving in air-to-air combat and ground attacks across the Pacific. Japanese forces reportedly nicknamed it “Whistling Death,” referring to the distinctive sound associated with the aircraft.
The Corsair also found fame on television in the late 1970s through the NBC series “Baa Baa Black Sheep,” which featured Corsair fighter planes and actual pilots.
Join Mark Mester at the Palm Springs Air Museum for a closer look at this iconic aircraft on Flight Fridays, only on NBC Palm Springs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2026
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