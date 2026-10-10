Local & Community
Head Trip Festival Brings Thousands to Indio With Road Closures and Business Boost
Indio is preparing for a busy weekend as the Head Trip electronic music festival makes its debut at the Empire Polo Club, bringing thousands of electronic music fans to the Coachella Valley.
Indio police say additional officers and support from allied agencies will help manage crowds and traffic throughout the event.
The festival is also bringing several road closures. Avenue 50 is closed between Madison Street and Monroe Street. Monroe Street will close at 6 a.m. Saturday between Avenue 50 and Avenue 52 and remain closed for the rest of the weekend. Emergency vehicles and authorized event employees will still be able to access the area.
Local businesses are preparing for the crowds, drawing on experience from the Coachella Valley’s major spring festivals, Coachella and Stagecoach.
Saguaro Coffee says it has stocked extra supplies to meet anticipated demand. The coffee shop has also partnered with CrowdVault, allowing festivalgoers to pick up wristbands at the business. The partnership is introducing new customers to the shop while offering free drinks to eligible customers through the promotion.
Police are reminding drivers to expect delays, particularly around Monroe Street, Madison Street, Avenue 52 and Avenue 49. Officials recommend planning ahead and taking alternate routes when possible.
As Head Trip brings a new fall festival to Indio, organizers, police and local businesses are preparing for the crowds and the traffic that come with a major event.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
October 10, 2026
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