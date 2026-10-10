Head Trip Festival Delays Start Time in La Quinta Due to Lightning Concerns, Calvin Harris to Perform Earlier

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Head Trip Festival has delayed its start time Saturday afternoon due to lightning concerns, pushing the opening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and moving up the performance schedule for headliner Calvin Harris.

Festival organizers announced the schedule changes as weather concerns affect the Coachella Valley. A road sign near Avenue 52 in La Quinta is warning drivers of weather-related delays, according to video captured in the area.

The festival will now end at 11 p.m. Saturday, earlier than originally planned. Calvin Harris, who was scheduled to take the stage at 11 p.m., will perform earlier to accommodate the revised schedule and curfew.

The changes come ahead of a forecast for strong winds across the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, Oct. 11.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are expected in areas surrounding the Coachella Valley during the early morning hours Sunday. Cities within the valley could see gusts reaching 45 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday for an area stretching from Idyllwild and Banning to Coachella.

Festivalgoers should check official Head Trip Festival channels for the latest schedule updates and follow weather-related safety guidance.

NBC Palm Springs will continue to monitor the weather and festival updates.