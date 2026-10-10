Local & Community
Hurricane Rachel Brings Coastal Flooding and Destruction to Southern California
Tropical Storm Rachel’s impact is being felt across Southern California, with dangerous surf, flooding and significant damage along the coast. In Long Beach, sections of the boardwalk were torn apart and a home was badly damaged by pounding waves. Newport Beach declared a local emergency after flooding inundated at least 10 blocks of the Balboa Peninsula. Officials are urging people to stay away from hazardous coastal areas as crews work to repair protective sand berms.
By: Thalia Hayden
October 10, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
BREAKING NEWS: Thalia Hayden and Jerry Steffen break down the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Rachel as it moves through eastern Riverside County Sunday morning. The Coachella Valley could see more than an inch of rain, raising concerns about flooding. The heaviest rainfall is expected from midnight through noon Sunday, with showers tapering off by Sunday evening. Stay with NBC Palm Springs for the latest updates. #TropicalStormRachel #BreakingNews #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #WeatherAlert FloodWarning SouthernCaliforniaWeather NBCPalmSprings ThaliaHayden JerrySteffen
🌧️ Tropical Storm Rachel is bringing the threat of heavy rain and flooding to the Coachella Valley. Thalia and Jerry break down the hour-by-hour forecast, with the heaviest rainfall expected from midnight through Sunday morning and more than an inch possible in parts of the Valley. Flood watches and warnings remain a concern, with showers expected to taper off by Sunday evening. Stay weather-aware and stay with NBC Palm Springs for the latest updates! ⛈️ #TropicalStormRachel #CoachellaValley #WeatherAlert #NBCPalmSprings
🌊 Tropical Storm Rachel is bringing dangerous surf, flooding and destruction to Southern California’s coast. In Long Beach, parts of the boardwalk have been ripped apart, while a badly damaged home is on the verge of collapse. Newport Beach has declared a local emergency after pounding waves flooded at least 10 blocks of the Balboa Peninsula. Officials are urging people to stay away as the threat continues. 🌧️ #HurricaneRachel #SouthernCalifornia #LongBeach #NewportBeach #CoachellaValley
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Ivan Garza with the deep pass TD, 2) Damian Walls with the 99 yard touchdown throw, 3) Jadarius Hester with the punt return TD, 4) James Madden with the 60 plus yard rushing TD, or 5) Kingston Pellum with the contested catch #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
Tim O’Brien introduces Game 2 as the Coachella Valley Firebirds take on the San Diego Gulls! #CVFirebirds #FirebirdsHockey #SanDiegoGulls #AHL #hockeynight
Hurricane Isaias is bringing worsening conditions to Gulf Shores, Alabama, with strong tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain. CNN’s Isabel Rosales describes the intense conditions as the storm approaches. #HurricaneIsaias #SevereWeather #Alabama
Concussion protocol? “You just rub some dirt on it.” 😭🛼 Have you been to a roller derby game yet? Let us know below 👇 #rogginreport #coachellavalley #rollerderby #localsports #nbcpalmsprings
New music Friday! Sheryl Crow drops her 12th studio album, “Pick You Up,” while Greta Van Fleet returns with “Palace for the People.” Plus, British indie band The Lilacs release their debut album, “Keeping Up With The Joneses.” Which new release are you listening to first?
🐕 Desert Hot Springs is cutting ties with a dog rescue in Washington state after an animal cruelty investigation involving nearly 30 dogs. The city suspended its partnership with Pittie Project PNW yesterday. Detectives were called to the property on Monday where they found dogs injured, underweight and living in filthy conditions without enough food or water. Investigators discovered that the property's owner, 38-year-old Ashley Georgia, was solely responsible for their care. All of the dogs were removed and are now getting medical attention.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry