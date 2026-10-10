Local & Community
Paint El Paseo Pink Brings Valley Residents Together to Support Cancer Survivors
PALM DESERT, Calif. — Despite rainy weather across the Coachella Valley, residents turned out early Saturday morning for Paint El Paseo Pink, an event celebrating cancer survivors, honoring loved ones lost to cancer and raising money for the Desert Cancer Foundation.
The event kicked off at 7:30 a.m., bringing walkers together along El Paseo to show their support for those affected by cancer.
NBC Palm Springs' Olivia Sandusky served as the morning's emcee as participants gathered for a cause that held deep personal meaning for many in attendance.
For some, the event was an opportunity to honor family members whose lives were cut short by the disease.
“My mother, my sister and my aunt passed away with cancer,” one participant said. “So doing this, I'm celebrating their legacy and I am trying to fight this ugly disease which is taking a lot of lives.”
The gathering offered an opportunity for the community to come together in support of cancer survivors while remembering those who have died from the disease.
Organizers are expected to release fundraising totals for the event at a later date. NBC Palm Springs will share how much money was raised for the Desert Cancer Foundation once those figures become available.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 10, 2026
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