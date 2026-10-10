Palm Springs Memorial Motorcycle Ride Honors Fallen Officers Gil Vega and Lesley Zerebny

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Motorcycle riders, law enforcement officers and community members gathered Saturday for the Palm Springs Police Officers Association's 10th annual Memorial Motorcycle Ride and Rally, honoring two local officers killed in the line of duty in 2016.

Officers Jose “Gil” Vega and Lesley Zerebny were killed on October 8, 2016, while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Palm Springs.

Riders traveled 14 miles with a police escort before gathering for a memorial ceremony and rally near Museum Way in Palm Springs.

Organizers said the annual event serves as an opportunity to remember the officers' lives, recognize their sacrifices and support the families they left behind.

“This is our way of honoring our fallen,” one event representative said, noting that Palm Springs has lost four officers in the line of duty.

The representative said the 10th anniversary made this year's gathering particularly meaningful, bringing the community together to remember Vega and Zerebny and reflect on the risks faced by those who serve.

Organizers also emphasized the shared commitment among military personnel and first responders, saying it is important to recognize the sacrifices made by those who take an oath to protect others.

Proceeds from the motorcycle ride and rally support the families of the fallen officers and the Palm Springs Memorial Foundation.

The annual gathering continues to provide a way for the community to honor the legacy of Vega and Zerebny while recognizing the service and sacrifice of first responders.